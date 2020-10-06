The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Indonesia's best bank for SMEs 2018: OCBC NISP

October 07, 2020
Share

OCBC NISP

Best_Bank_Awards_18_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2018 results
October 05, 2020
© 2018

Fun fact: the NISP in the name of one of Indonesia’s oldest banks, OCBC NISP, is a rare holdover from the bank’s beginnings at a time when Indonesia was a Dutch colony. The name Nederlandsch Indische Spaar en Deposito Bank, or Dutch (East) Indies Savings and Deposit Bank, might be a window into history, but as booming Indonesia marks its 73rd year of independence this year, it is with another acronym – SME – that this venerable Singapore-owned bank is making a modern impact.

Two years after chief executive Parwati Surjaudaja, the granddaughter of NISP’s founder, targeted big city-centric small and medium-sized enterprises with a digitized ‘sales dashboard’, business has taken off. In the year to May, total SME income has jumped 18.4% as loan balances have climbed 22.6%. Net interest income from SME banking is up about 13%.

OCBC NISP says its sales dashboard initiative, which allows its bankers to act more like relationship managers, contributed to a 34% increase in new loan bookings from existing customers, now making up 32% of total new loan booking growth.

That’s not bad for an old bank that has managed to cement a genuine partnership between its foreign owners of 21 years – Singapore’s OCBC – and the ethnic Chinese, Indonesian family that founded it in 1941.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingIndonesiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree