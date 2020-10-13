Indonesia's best corporate and investment bank 2017: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse

When it comes to the investment banking league table in Indonesia, there’s Credit Suisse and then there’s daylight. In 2016-2017, it was first in equity capital markets, first in mergers and acquisitions, and first in non-sovereign loans. The only big table it did not top was sovereign loans, where it was sixth behind leaders HSBC and Deutsche Bank among others.

Credit Suisse says it has “dominated investment banking in Indonesia once again having done nearly all” the big deals. In M&A, its deal value of $3.3 billion was 8.5 times second-placed Goldman Sachs, led by its role as the buy-side adviser on the landmark $3 billion Chevron Geothermal acquisition.

In equities, Credit Suisse made two of the big block trades out of Indonesia last year for retailer Matahari and property developer Puradelta Lestari. In debt, CS completed a busy 26 deals worth $3.6 billion.