Indonesia's best corporate bank 2022: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank

Siantoro Goeyardi, Deutsche Bank Siantoro Goeyardi, Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is as good as a local lender given it has been in Indonesia for more than 50 years. Its commitment to the southeast Asian nation is reflected in its strong presence with more than 300 employees working across its key business pillars – foreign exchange and bond trading, investment banking, custody services, trade finance and cash management.

Chief country officer Siantoro Goeyardi, head of global markets Francis Soetopo, and head of global transaction banking Samir Dhamankar – members of the Indonesia leadership team – each have more than two decades of experience in the Indonesian financial markets.

Unlike other foreign banks, such as Citi, HSBC or Standard Chartered, Deutsche does not have a retail presence in Indonesia, but derives nearly 85% of its business from multinationals due to its focus on institutional clients.

In corporate banking, Deutsche is the lender among foreign banks for processing the maximum tax payments by volume. It has a market share of more than 30% in the domestic FX non-deliverable forwards market and was the largest custodian bank by assets, holding over 35% of foreign assets by December 2021.