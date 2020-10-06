The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Indonesia's best digital bank 2018: Bank Danamon

October 07, 2020
Bank Danamon

October 05, 2020
© 2018

During 2017 and 2018, Bank Danamon transformed what had merely been a common or garden mobile banking app into a new digital banking channel, as its D-Mobile morphed into D-Bank.

Michellina Triwardhany, Bank Danamon

Apart from now-commonplace internet banking, customers can seamlessly work between accounts, video-chat with customer service, pay their taxes, social security or other bills, and even summon the providers of Indonesia’s hot new transport service – called Go-Jek, a variation on the informal ojek motorbike pillion passenger service – without having to go anywhere near a physical branch.

Danamon, for whom Michellina Triwardhany is vice-president director, has added capabilities in foreign exchange transactions as well as mortgage application and tracking, reflecting Indonesia’s emerging fervour for home ownership. Danamon’s D-Wallet has also teamed up with Doku, one of Indonesia’s largest payment gateways, to pioneer an electronic wallet for cashless use at retail outlets and to move funds between accounts and account-holders.

Danamon hopes its new mobile platform will also bring more of Indonesia’s unbanked population, who tend to have phones, into the financial mainstream. The D-Financial app has been finessed to support the growing SME sector. What’s next? With Japan’s MUFG Bank as its aggressive new large shareholder, Danamon says it is now targeting Indonesia’s big corporates with D-Bank.

