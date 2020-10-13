Indonesia's best domestic bank 2017: Bank Central Asia

Bank Central Asia

With its 15 million customers, 1,200 branches and more than 17,200 ATMs, Bank Central Asia (BCA) is the largest privately-owned bank in Indonesia, and the third biggest as measured by assets, loans and deposits, after the state-owned duo Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI).

But in profit terms, it’s second behind the state-advantaged BRI and fast closing on that top spot. In August, BCA reported 10% higher net profits for the first half of 2017, posting earnings of Rph10.5 trillion ($788 million), on income that grew by 4.9% to Rph27.4 trillion.

While that might be an argument for more reform of its state-owned enterprises, it certainly shows BCA is doing something right, as its non-performing loan ratio suggests. At a modest 1.5%, it is one of the lowest of all Indonesian banks, and compares to the industry average of 2.97%, as measured by Bank Indonesia, the central bank.

BCA’s corporate lending also grew, by 18.7% to Rph160.7 trillion to meet demand for credit. BCA’s consumer loan book was also up, by a healthy 18.4%.