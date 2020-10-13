The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Indonesia's best international bank 2017: DBS

October 14, 2020
Share

DBS

Best_Bank_Awards_17_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2017 results
December 31, 2017
© 2017

DBS has been in Indonesia since 1989, in a country where being from Singapore has not always been popular with the business and political classes. So it has been a slow burn for DBS in building up a full-service operation across the islands.

DBS Indonesia, run by Paulus Sutisna, ex-HSBC and Citi, for the last two years, now boasts 44 branches and 1,600 employees across 13 of Indonesia’s big cities. More than that, the ‘localisation’ of DBS in Indonesia is evident from the league table in rupiah-denominated debt market, when DBS was beaten only by local banks and Malaysia’s CIMB (via its interest in a local bank). Moreover, with 21 issues, DBS’s deal flow was third behind big local players Mandiri and Indo Premier.

Corporate banking revenue at DBS Indonesia grew strongly in 2016, up by 11% year-on-year. DBS has launched aggressively into the Indonesian Reit market, with three mandates. Sutisna has also targeted Indonesia’s growing Islamic banking sector, with DBS showing growth in assets under management of 84% through 2016-17.

With a focus on Indonesia’s rising SME sector, DBS Indonesia has improved net profit by 75% increase in the first quarter of 2017, posting Rph263 billion ($20 million) as return on assets and return on equity came in at 2.16% and 13.45% respectively.

What is the next frontier for DBS in Indonesia? Sutisna has identified digital banking, launching a paperless bank in August to tap some of the 130 million-and-rising Indonesians with a smartphone.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingIndonesiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree