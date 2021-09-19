The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Best Bank Awards

Indonesia's best international bank 2021: Citi

September 20, 2021
Citi

View full 2021 results
Batara Sianturi, Indonesia, Citi.jpg
Batara Sianturi, Indonesia, Citi

When it comes to international banks in Indonesia, Citi is the one to beat.

Under Indonesia chief executive Batara Sianturi, Citi uses its global network and innovative approaches to banking to give its Indonesian clients access to markets around the region and the world.

Its success in delivering for its clients is apparent from the numbers. Citi reported net income of Rp2.6 trillion ($182 million) in 2020 in Indonesia, despite the pandemic. The bank had a return on equity of 15% and a return on assets of 4%. Its 8% deposit growth in 2020 supported a liquid lending-to-deposit ratio of 65.8%. Citi's gross non-performing loan ratio fell to 1.6% in 2020 from 2.4% the previous year.

Citi tops the league tables as an investment bank in Indonesia. The bank ranked third among bookrunners for Indonesian debt capital markets during Asiamoney's awards period, according to Dealogic. It had a market share of 8% and deal volume of $1.77 billion, ranking just behind Mandiri Sekuritas and Standard Chartered.

The bank is also fifth among bookrunners for equity capital markets, with a 5% market share.

