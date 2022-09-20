The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Indonesia's best international bank 2022: HSBC

September 21, 2022
HSBC

Francois de Maricourt, HSBC

HSBC had its share of headwinds in the past year. Covid variants hit Indonesia’s economy and businesses, but the bank emerged stronger than ever and was the clear winner of the award for best international bank in Indonesia for 2022.

The bank boasts a good mix of on-the-ground expertise and global connectivity. This helps it to deliver end-to-end solutions for its customers – from top corporates to small companies and individuals. The bank’s strong balance sheet and relationships with clients are the icing on the cake.

HSBC’s credentials meant it found a key spot on the Republic of Indonesia’s three debt deals last year: a $3 billion green sukuk in June, a $2.25 billion-equivalent SEC-registered trade in July, and a $1.8 billion-equivalent SEC-registered bond in September.

The bank topped Dealogic’s DCM bookrunner rankings for both onshore and offshore bonds combined during Asiamoney’s review period of April 2021 to March 2022, with an 8.75% share. Mandiri Sekuritas came second with an 8.28% share, followed by Citi with 7.45%.

In

