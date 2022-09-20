Indonesia's best investment bank 2022: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has had to put out numerous fires in the past couple of years as its global business came under pressure on different fronts. In Indonesia, however, it held its ground, making it Asiamoney’s best investment bank in the country for 2022.

The Swiss bank showed up on nearly all of the important capital markets transactions during the review period. With an 11.1% market share in Indonesia, Credit Suisse ranked third in the ECM bookrunner league table between April 2021 and March 2022, and came first among international banks, according to Dealogic. Local house Danareksa Sekuritas ranked second with an 11.2% market share and Mandiri Sekuritas took the top slot with 23.3%.

Credit Suisse led a $6.73 billion rights issue for state-owned Bank Rakyat Indonesia as a joint global coordinator last September – the largest Indonesian and southeast Asian ECM transaction to date.

As Indonesia migrated to an electronic IPO platform, Credit Suisse helped take Rajawali Group-owned Archi Indonesia public in June 2021. The $195.6