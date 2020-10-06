Indonesia's best private bank 2018: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse’s continued domination of the investment banking sector in Indonesia has clearly helped Credit Suisse in the private banking space. The bank claims that 70% of Indonesia’s billionaires bank with it: with Credit Suisse leveraging its domination on the corporate side into private banking.

Credit Suisse says it has 90 staff dedicated to serving Indonesian clients, and claims to have achieved a sustained 5% compound annual growth on managed assets since 2014. This year has seen the bank, under head of private banking Johanes Oeni, expand its footprint beyond the capital to emerging regional wealth centres in Surabaya, Bandung, Semarang and Medan.