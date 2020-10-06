The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Indonesia's best private bank 2018: Credit Suisse

October 07, 2020
Credit Suisse

Best Bank Awards
October 05, 2020
Credit Suisse’s continued domination of the investment banking sector in Indonesia has clearly helped Credit Suisse in the private banking space. The bank claims that 70% of Indonesia’s billionaires bank with it: with Credit Suisse leveraging its domination on the corporate side into private banking.

Johanes Oeni, Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse says it has 90 staff dedicated to serving Indonesian clients, and claims to have achieved a sustained 5% compound annual growth on managed assets since 2014. This year has seen the bank, under head of private banking Johanes Oeni, expand its footprint beyond the capital to emerging regional wealth centres in Surabaya, Bandung, Semarang and Medan.

