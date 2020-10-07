The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Japan's best digital bank 2018: Rakuten Bank

October 08, 2020
Share

Rakuten Bank

Best_Bank_Awards_18_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2018 results
October 05, 2020
© 2018

Rakuten Bank is the big Japanese bank you may not have heard of. That may be because Rakuten – Japanese for ‘optimism’ – is better known as an e-commerce play, a 20-year-old site widely regarded as Japan’s equivalent of Amazon. But unlike Rakuten’s Hiroshi Mikitani, Jeff Bezos doesn’t (yet) own a bank.

Still, Bezos might accelerate such plans when he sees what returns the branchless Rakuten Bank has been making.

Hiroyuki Nagai, President & CEO, Rakuten Bank.jpg
Hiroyuki Nagai, Rakuten Bank

Mikitani founded Rakuten in 2000, three years after launching his main site, which now owns big tech names such as buy.com and the chat app Viber. But it’s the bank that has taken off in recent times, and its chirpy – and ubiquitous – ‘Happy Program’ promotion is hard to miss.

In the year to March 31, 2018, Rakuten reported income of ¥79.7 billion ($707 million), almost 13% higher than the previous year. Profit came in at ¥23.6 billion, a healthy 23.9% increase. The bank says its deposit balance is more than ¥2 trillion, and it now boasts ¥2.35 trillion ($20.8 billion) in assets.

Rakuten’s chef executive, Hiroyuki Nagai, says his bank has kept capital adequacy at a healthy 11.03%.

In a market where transformative fintechs have been relatively absent compared with neighbouring countries, Rakuten is a tech standout. It’s the first Japanese internet-based bank in Japan to have more than six million accounts, and more than three million Japanese have downloaded the bank’s easy-to-navigate app. All this has helped Mikitani lift his reported wealth to beyond $7 billion. A happy programme indeed.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingJapanAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree