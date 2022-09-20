The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Malaysia's best bank for digital solutions 2022: Affin Bank

September 21, 2022
Share

Affin Bank

View full 2022 results
Lim Kee Yeong, Affin Bank.jpg
Lim Kee Yeong, Affin Bank

Kuala Lumpur’s banking scene is awash with savvy mobile apps that ensure customers might never again want, or need, to enter a bank branch.

What gets our attention with Affin Bank is how the firm wants Malaysians to spend less time staring at screens and more at the bigger picture: the nation’s urgent need for thriving tech ecosystems.

Affin is hardly a new firm: the commercial bank, led by CEO Wan Razly Abdullah Wan Ali, dates back to 1975. Its target business segments include community banking, enterprise banking, corporate banking and treasury. Thanks to the digital revolution, the bank can achieve this with a rather compact network of 111 branches in Malaysia. This makes Affin, whose executive director of enterprise banking is Lim Kee Yeong, emblematic of how digital mobile technology is upending relationships between Malaysian SMEs, their customers and the banks that connect the dots.

The emphasis on, and need for, digitalization, particularly for business entities, has never been clearer than during the early waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ali says.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsAsia PacificBankingAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoneyMalaysia
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree