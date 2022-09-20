The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Malaysia's best bank for diversity & inclusion 2022: Maybank

September 21, 2022
Share

Maybank

View full 2022 results
Khairussaleh Ramli, Maybank.jpg
Khairussaleh Ramli, Maybank

In an age when banks everywhere are playing catch-up with ESG principles, Maybank’s longstanding commitment to diversity in its ranks is winning important shoutouts. Although there are other measures, Bloomberg’s GEI carries real weight in the industry because of its place at the nexus of financial data and reporting.

The index is comprised of 418 companies in 50 industries headquartered in 45 countries and regions this year. Companies on the 2022 GEI index have a combined market capitalization of $16 trillion, up from $14 trillion last year.

As Maybank officials point out, gender equality is a key pillar of the overall inclusivity and diversity agenda. What’s more, the bank sees itself as a change agent in the industry, prodding peers to increase diversity to strengthen the performance of the broader economy.

Maybank is the main corporate sponsor for the 30% Club Malaysia, which promotes gender balance at board and senior management levels and the broader culture of inclusiveness. The objective, says Maybank’s Ami Moris, who chairs the club, is to close the management gender gap to 30% and work with the next 100 listed companies as capital market leaders.

Moris

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsAsia PacificBankingAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoneyMalaysia
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree