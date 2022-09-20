Malaysia's best bank for diversity & inclusion 2022: Maybank

Maybank

In an age when banks everywhere are playing catch-up with ESG principles, Maybank’s longstanding commitment to diversity in its ranks is winning important shoutouts. Although there are other measures, Bloomberg’s GEI carries real weight in the industry because of its place at the nexus of financial data and reporting.

The index is comprised of 418 companies in 50 industries headquartered in 45 countries and regions this year. Companies on the 2022 GEI index have a combined market capitalization of $16 trillion, up from $14 trillion last year.

As Maybank officials point out, gender equality is a key pillar of the overall inclusivity and diversity agenda. What’s more, the bank sees itself as a change agent in the industry, prodding peers to increase diversity to strengthen the performance of the broader economy.

Maybank is the main corporate sponsor for the 30% Club Malaysia, which promotes gender balance at board and senior management levels and the broader culture of inclusiveness. The objective, says Maybank’s Ami Moris, who chairs the club, is to close the management gender gap to 30% and work with the next 100 listed companies as capital market leaders.

