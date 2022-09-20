Malaysia's best bank for SMEs 2022: CIMB

CIMB

Victor Lee Meng Teck, CIMB Victor Lee Meng Teck, CIMB

In an era when most investment banks scramble to help small and medium-sized enterprises repair past damage, CIMB deserves kudos for looking ahead to where Malaysia Inc hopes to go.

During the darkest days of the pandemic, it stepped up to provide support and flexible financial solutions – and sought opportunities – for clients on the edge, while supporting the needs of those SMEs still eyeing future growth.

CIMB, whose CEO of group commercial banking is Victor Lee Meng Teck, had a stellar year of leading transactions in equity capital markets, debt capital markets and mergers and acquisitions. It helped to close landmark deals for the likes of Genting, Farm Fresh, Hibiscus Petroleum, Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia, TnG Digital, Khazanah Nasional and the government of Malaysia among others.

It also showed its prowess at multi-tasking. CIMB spent Asiamoney’s review period strengthening its position as a champion in the environmental, social and governance space, as shown by first-of-their-kind issuances in the regional capital markets.

In