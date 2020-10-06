Malaysia's best corporate and investment bank 2018: CIMB

CIMB

Bankers could be excused for feeling a sense of déjà vu in Malaysia’s equity and capital markets this year as CIMB showed up in seven of the 10 largest equity and capital market deals in the country. That ubiquity secured CIMB top spot as most active bookrunner among Malaysian investment banks.

Notable deals included the largest local block trade in Malaysia in a decade – CIMB’s role as bookrunner in helping to offload Japanese banking giant MUFG’s $610 million stake in CIMB itself.

CIMB also co-ran the book for sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional’s sale of its CIMB stake, a $133 million deal. The bank was very active on the Islamic finance side too, helping to raise a $200 million sukuk for Malaysia’s Quantum Solar Park, which CIMB says is the world’s biggest green sukuk to date.

In M&A, CIMB held Philippine property company Ayala Land’s hand when Ayala bought a controlling stake in Malaysian property developer MCT for $50 million in early 2018. It also advised Dutch coffee house Douwe Egberts in its $360 million takeover of Malaysian beverage group OldTown.