Malaysia's best corporate and investment bank 2019: Maybank Investment Bank

Under chief executive Fad’l Mohamed’s stewardship, Maybank Investment Bank (a unit of Maybank) has had a busy year across all of Malaysia’s capital markets, topping the national league tables in equity and with solid top two finishes in advisory and M&A.

Notable among the deals in conventional banking was its role as sole principal adviser on the RM1 billion ($240 million) IPO of local poultry firm Leong Hup, the biggest IPO in Malaysia in two years.

Maybank IB got that away to 3.64 times oversubscribed. Another highlight was the sale of 50% of the exploration and production assets of oil and gas group Sapura Energy to Austria’s OMV Aktiengesellschaft for $975 million.

But it was in sukuks where Mohamed’s team was busy. In the year to the end of May, Maybank IB was ranked first in ringgit sukuk and bonds, handling 162 transactions worth a total of RM25 billion. It was also number one in Asean sukuks, processing 158 local currency sukuk deals worth $5.2 billion. In global sukuks, Maybank handled 161 transactions worth $5.7 billion, to finish top there too. Among them was a $500 million sukuk for Qatari bank QIIB and a $2 billion sovereign sukuk for Indonesia.