Malaysia's best corporate and investment bank 2021: Maybank Investment Bank

Maybank Investment Bank

Fad'l Mohamed, Maybank Investment Bank Fad'l Mohamed, Maybank Investment Bank

To put Maybank Investment Bank’s performance in perspective, consider this: it notched up $12.3 billion of investment banking deals in the 12 months to June 1, which was 34% more than its closest rival.

In an unusually difficult year, Maybank IB’s top ranking in Malaysia equated to a 24% market share in the June 2020 to June 2021 period, according to Dealogic. It also came first in Malaysian M&A with a 55% market share, and captured 22% of the domestic debt capital market.

Maybank IB has increased its regional footprint in recent years. Leveraging a leadership role at home, the bank is now a full-service regional investment shop across 10 countries. That includes six of the key Asean economies as well as Hong Kong and India. It also has sales offices in the UK and the US.

Chief executive Fad'l Mohamed’s team was involved in all five of the top equity capital markets deals in Malaysia, and also executed initial public offerings and placements in six sectors in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand.

The