The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Malaysia's best corporate and investment bank 2021: Maybank Investment Bank

September 20, 2021
Share

Maybank Investment Bank

View full 2021 results
Fad'l Mohamed, Maybank Investment Bank.jpg
Fad'l Mohamed, Maybank Investment Bank

To put Maybank Investment Bank’s performance in perspective, consider this: it notched up $12.3 billion of investment banking deals in the 12 months to June 1, which was 34% more than its closest rival.

In an unusually difficult year, Maybank IB’s top ranking in Malaysia equated to a 24% market share in the June 2020 to June 2021 period, according to Dealogic. It also came first in Malaysian M&A with a 55% market share, and captured 22% of the domestic debt capital market.

Maybank IB has increased its regional footprint in recent years. Leveraging a leadership role at home, the bank is now a full-service regional investment shop across 10 countries. That includes six of the key Asean economies as well as Hong Kong and India. It also has sales offices in the UK and the US.

Chief executive Fad'l Mohamed’s team was involved in all five of the top equity capital markets deals in Malaysia, and also executed initial public offerings and placements in six sectors in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand.

The

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingMalaysiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree