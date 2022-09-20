Malaysia's best corporate bank 2022: AmInvestment Bank

AmInvestment Bank

AmBank, led by chief executive Sulaiman Mohd Tahir, has been rapidly gaining ground at home.

Last year, for example, Malaysia’s sixth-largest banking group by assets returned to profit faster than most peers. AmBank’s momentum meant it had a shot at winning nearly every Asiamoney award for Malaysia this year. But in the spirit of honouring a wide number of areas in which the firm is excelling – including in the SME sector – it takes the best corporate bank award this year.

In late May, AmBank announced a net profit of $337 million for the financial year ending March 2022, following an $860 million loss in Covid-ravaged 2020: it was clear the lender stood in a position of strength with a healthier balance sheet, solid capitalization and a more diverse liquidity profile.

That was great news for local capital markets. Officials at AmBank's investment banking arm, AmInvestment Bank, rarely miss an opportunity to remind clients they stand ready to meet their corporate, capital and investment objectives.

That means completing equity capital market transactions from origination to execution, including the procurement of all necessary regulatory approvals, for a truly diverse clientele – institutions and large companies, government-linked corporations, financial intermediaries and, of course, SMEs, making AmInvestment Bank a dominating force in Malaysia's investment banking market.