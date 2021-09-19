The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Malaysia's best digital bank 2021: Hong Leong Bank

September 20, 2021
Share

Hong Leong Bank

View full 2021 results
Domenic Fuda, Hong Leong Bank.jpg
Domenic Fuda, Hong Leong Bank

With 116 years on the local scene, Hong Leong Bank tends to walk away with awards for its innovative and steady business for small and medium-sized enterprises.

While the SME part of its business still stands out, this year HLB takes Asiamoney’s award for best digital bank for exploring new galaxies of potential client bases: in this case, the very young.

At the end of 2020, chief executive Domenic Fuda’s team unveiled HLB’s ‘Earth Hero’ initiative, which encourages children to be environmentally conscious. This unique ploy to encourage environmental literacy centres on HLB Pocket Connect, an interactive and personalised mobile platform. It also lets youngsters practice responsible money habits. Increasing financial literacy has long been an HLB passion.

As Fuda explains, the Covid-19 crisis and its socioeconomic fallout made HLB more cognizant than ever of the impact the bank can have in creating and sustaining vibrant ecosystems across communities. As such, it was important to him to be the first bank in Malaysia, and the region, to steer younger generations towards being environmentally and financially savvy.

To

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingMalaysiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree