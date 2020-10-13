The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Malaysia's best international bank 2017: UOB

October 14, 2020
UOB

Best Bank Awards
View full 2017 results
December 31, 2017
© 2017

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then the Wee family’s Singapore-based United Overseas Bank should feel suitably complimented. Singaporean banks like UOB are the regional industry standard that big Malaysian banks, such as Maybank, say they benchmark against for product range, service and prudential management.

UOB has brought those Singapore standards to Malaysian customers, and has become the Malaysia’s biggest locally incorporated foreign bank in asset size and branch network in the process. UOB Malaysia now boasts assets closing in on RM120 billion ($28 billion), which helped it generate profits of RM291 million for the first quarter this year.

Though a late entrant to Islamic banking in KL — it opened its Shariah bank only a year ago — UOB Malaysia is also building up its Islamic banking footprint, and expects to add around RM4 billion ($1 billion) in Shariah deposits up to 2020, partly by trading off the goodwill of its existing bank in Malaysia.

