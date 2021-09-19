The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Best Bank Awards

Malaysia's best international bank 2021: Citi

September 20, 2021
Citi

View full 2021 results
Usman Ahmed, Citi Malaysia.jpg
Usman Ahmed, Citi Malaysia

On paper, Citi Malaysia is a hard operation to beat. After 62 years in Kuala Lumpur, its 5,000-plus workforce offers innovative financial products and services to companies and institutions. Citi banks 80% of the companies with the largest market capitalization in Malaysia and 650 multinational corporations.

In the past year, the bank’s Malaysia team has brought these on-paper advantages to life, with Citi acting as the financial adviser and bank of choice for many of Malaysia’s most important deals. This was despite changes at the top: Usman Ahmed took over as Malaysia CEO in February 2021, succeeding Lee Lung Nien, who now heads Citi’s south Asia private banking business.

Citi was bookrunner for Genting New York's $525 million five-year bond, and a bookrunner for Petronas Canada’s debut $600 million, seven-year bond offer in March 2021. The US bank was also a bookrunner when oil company Petronas raised $3 billion with a dual tranche bond offering in April 2021.

It was a global coordinator when Resorts World Las Vegas raised $350 million with its 10-year bond offering, as well as a global coordinator and billing and delivery bank for Genting Malaysia’s debut $1 billion, 10-year deal.

Tags

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingMalaysiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
