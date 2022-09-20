Malaysia's best investment bank 2022: Maybank Investment Bank

Maybank Investment Bank

Despite all the investment banking rivals nipping at its heels in 2021, Maybank Investment Bank, which has spent 49 years navigating the ebbs and flows of Malaysia’s event-rich economy, proved unbeatable.

But Fad'l Mohamed, Maybank IB’s chief executive, is not taking that for granted in an increasingly competitive playing field – not with peer AmInvestment Bank raising its game and CIMB Investment Bank putting in the work, year after year.

In uncertain times, the twin pillars of Maybank IB’s investment management and its investment banking and advisory arms put some real wins on the scoreboard.

During Asiamoney’s awards period, the bank ranked top in the Dealogic Malaysia equity capital markets league tables with a 26% market share, completing four of the top five local equity deals. It came second in the debt market rankings, with a 14% market share, while its share in mergers and acquisitions was 13.3%.

Regionally, Maybank IB remains just as much of a standout. Between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, it executed IPOs and placements in 10 sectors across key Asean markets.

