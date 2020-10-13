The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Malaysia's best private bank 2017: Credit Suisse

October 14, 2020
Credit Suisse

Best Bank Awards
December 31, 2017
Credit Suisse reckons Malaysian wealth is generally ’under-appreciated’ by its peers, though the bank clearly believes it is the exception to that apparent maxim.

Indeed, it has proved adept at identifying Malaysia’s ultra-high net-worth individuals in the face of renewed local competition from Singapore’s DBS, which has been on an acquisition spree in the region, and from Deutsche Bank and UBS, its traditional foreign-owned competitors.

As regulators tighten rules and practices in the sector, in part a response to the 1MDB scandal, CS says it continues to grow its client base, who are lured by the bank’s healthy compound annual return of 10% since 2011. It has also been adding Shariah-compliant products to its services, as that segments continues to grow in KL.

