Best Bank Awards

Malaysia's best private bank 2018: Maybank

October 07, 2020
Maybank

Best Bank Awards
October 05, 2020
Eunice Chan, who runs Maybank’s high net-worth and affluent banking (or HAB) business, divides her clients into three categories; Maybank Private for the uber-rich, Maybank Premier for the simply affluent and Maybank Privilege for the well-on-their-way-to-wealthy.

Eunice Chan, Maybank

Malaysia’s well-to-do came under pressure to keep their money at home in the run-up to what proved to be nation-changing elections.

In 2017, HAB clients were an important generator of profits for Maybank, accounting for 41.5% of the bank’s pre-tax profit from its consumer division. Maybank says assets under management grew 35% in 2017 as it won business from new clients. Maybank’s soar-away operation was its unit trust division, where assets under management jumped 41.3%, or three times the industry average of 12.7%.

