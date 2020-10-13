The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Mongolia's best bank for SMEs 2017: XacBank

October 14, 2020
Share

XacBank

Best_Bank_Awards_17_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2017 results
December 31, 2017
© 2017

Mongolia’s push to develop a banking sector fit for the 21st century – a process that is being accelerated by a slew of financial reforms – is likely to benefit lenders with a diverse group of shareholders and better transparency and corporate governance.

XacBank, whose chief investors include the IFC and the EBRD, is firmly on this list.

With 1,300 staff working in 86 branches across the country, it is one of Mongolia’s largest and best-run lenders, with a burgeoning digital presence and an expanding priority-banking business.

But it is in the small and medium-sized enterprise space that XacBank really comes into its own. It has spent the last few years searching for new ways to identify and target owners of SMEs, the lifeblood of the frontier economy.

In June 2017, it signed a loan agreement with the IFC and the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, the development finance arm of the US government, to boost lending to SMEs owned by women and to offer female entrepreneurs better financial and business advisory services.

The Bank of Mongolia estimates that two thirds of all SMEs in the country are owned by women.

XacBank is also working with the Japan International Cooperation Agency to channel small business-development loans of between $10,000 and $40,000 to locally controlled SMEs that aim to turn a healthy profit while also striving to alleviate poverty, promote sustainable development and protect the environment.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingMongoliaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree