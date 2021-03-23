The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Myanmar's best bank for CSR 2021: AYA Bank

March 23, 2021
AYA Bank

Myanmar's banks proved their dedication to social responsibility in 2020 through their work battling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in their communities. The actions of all of the banks are laudable, but AYA Bank stood out.

AYA Bank made significant donations of hospital equipment and preventative materials to the Waibargi Hospital and Yankin Children Hospital in Yangon. The bank also helped to establish quarantine camps in the AYA Bank Training Centre, as well as three camps for the Myanmar National Football Teams and National Football Academy in Yangon. As the pandemic grew worse, AYA Bank increased its response, making arrangements for 200 migrant workers returning to Myanmar from Thailand to quarantine.

In September 2020, AYA Bank provided medical equipment, accommodation, medicine and food to patients, healthcare professionals and volunteers at the temporary hospital set up at the Thuwunna Youth Football Training Centre. The bank also supported the establishment of an additional Covid-19 treatment centre in Mandalay, donated to the Covid-19 vaccine fund and supported staff and their families through new work accommodations.

AYA Bank's approach to Covid relief came in part through its work with the Ayeyarwady Foundation.

Best Bank Awards AwardsSoutheast AsiaBankingMyanmarAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
