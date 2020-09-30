The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Myanmar's best bank for premium services 2019: CB Bank

September 30, 2020
Share

CB Bank

Best Brands
Best Bank Awards
View full 2019 results
August 26, 2019
© 2019

CB Bank was a pioneer of premium banking in Myanmar, launching its Prestige brand in 2015. These are very early days for private banking in Myanmar: the wealthy still prefer to place money in Singapore and Bangkok, out of reach of covetous state fingers in a country still some way from a reliable rule of law and secure democracy.

Still, CB Bank is making inroads, offering the usual bells and whistles – personalised, preferential travel and dining arrangements, lounge and club access, networking opportunities and so on – associated with private banking, alongside various investment and insurance products.

In 2018, CB Bank claimed that deposits in its Prestige product more than doubled, as it added 50% more clients. The bar is low by international standards – just $200,000 in assets for access – but CB plans to introduce higher tiering, with a $700,000 entry level service due for launch this year.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingMyanmarAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree