The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Myanmar's best corporate and investment bank 2017: KBZ

October 12, 2020
Share

KBZ

Best_Bank_Awards_17_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2017 results
December 31, 2017
© 2017

It’s not much of a contest in Myanmar’s CIB space. KBZ outreaches and out-muscles its competitors by some measure here too. Such heft opens doors, and KBZ is the first modern Myanmar bank to venture abroad, with offices in Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore to follow Myanmar’s trade routes and diaspora. Beijing and Tokyo will likely be next, then Western financial centres.

KBZ is positioning itself as the go-to bank in Myanmar’s next phase in opening the economy, for the country’s more confident home-grown exporters. To that end, the bank has pioneered modern international treasury and money markets in the country, and has rolled out foreign currency fixed deposits and money market deposit facilities with large regional banks.

In treasury services, KBZ was the first bank to implement e-trading platforms for foreign exchange and money markets. It also set up a system that allows trading of foreign bonds for clients. In January, it stepped into the Singapore bond market, and is now planning forays into Japan and Thailand, adding international leadership to its domestic hegemony.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingMyanmarAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree