Myanmar's best corporate bank 2022: CB Bank

CB Bank

Kyaw Lynn, CB Bank Kyaw Lynn, CB Bank

CB Bank, led by chief executive Kyaw Lynn, has a long history of working with local and international parties to improve its services. Along the way, it has introduced several new initiatives to support its expansion and growth, with a particular focus on corporate clients.

Even before Myanmar emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in southeast Asia, CB Bank had embarked on a digital transformation and the pursuit of strategic partnerships.

And despite its strong roots in retail banking, the firm has taken big steps to develop its corporate client base.

Thanks to its many corporate accounts and working partners who are industry experts, CB Bank has a good understanding of its clients’ needs. That is what makes it the winner of Asiamoney’s award for best corporate bank in Myanmar in 2022.

The bank’s corporate banking services include export services and financing, import services and financing, domestic trade services, international remittances and supply-chain finance. It has also launched corporate credit cards that can be used by business owners to enhance their cash flow or for loan repayment.

During