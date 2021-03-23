The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Myanmar's best digital bank 2021: AGD Bank

March 23, 2021
AGD Bank

Htoo Htet Tayza, AGD Bank

For a country like Myanmar to move to digital banking is especially tough given its underbanked population is more familiar with traditional ways of banking.

It has been slow work, and banks have tried different approaches to encourage the adoption of new technology. The pandemic brought about a new need for digital banking, and it was Asia Green Development Bank (AGD) that stood out for its action in furthering the digital agenda in Myanmar.

AGD, led by chief executive Htoo Htet Tayza, prides itself on its ‘customer first’ approach. That attitude has led the bank to take an innovative approach to digital banking. AGD is focused on using its digital solutions to reach the 70% of Myanmar's population living in rural areas, where people are often completely cut off from the financial system. For AGD, digital banking means financial inclusion.

Last year, AGD introduced AGD FastPass and AGD Go. The FastPass platform is a self-service, streamlined approach to transactions, cutting down on the need to use bank branches and staff.

Southeast Asia, Banking, Myanmar
