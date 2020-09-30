The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Myanmar's best international bank 2019: OCBC

September 30, 2020
Share

OCBC

Best Brands
Best Bank Awards
View full 2019 results
August 26, 2019
© 2019

OCBC’s Daniel Tan has carved out an inventive franchise in Myanmar, in spite of the retail and commercial limitations that foreign banks operate under in the country.

After doubling branch capital to $150 million in 2017, Tan, who is general manager, tripled the number of staff and stepped smartly into project and export finance, foreign exchange and the remittance market.

In 2018, OCBC underwrote the upgrade of equipment of a leading local telco to the tune of $62 million. In another deal, OCBC provided $13 million in long-term financing for a hydroelectricity plant, while in healthcare, OCBC lent $20 million to build a new 200-bed international private hospital backed by a Thai group.

Daniel Tan, General Manager, OCBC Yangon Branch.jpg
Daniel Tan, OCBC Yangon Branch

Yet other deals include a $30 million, three-year term facility to finance a large property development in Yangon and a $40.2 million, seven-year syndicated loan facility, which it says was the first of its kind in the country, to Malaysia-backed OCK Yangon to build 900 new telecoms towers.

In 2018, OCBC says investments from customers reached $500 million.

Tan’s team handled almost 1,400 inward remittance transactions worth $815 million, while in forex, OCBC claims a 12% market share with one of the largest transaction volumes in the country.

OCBC’s business banking platform Velocity@ocbc, now almost four years old in Myanmar, experienced a 28% jump in users. The bank says 83% of its customers in Myanmar use the app, which processes 60% of their transactions.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingMyanmarAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree