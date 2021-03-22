The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Pakistan's best bank for CSR 2021: Allied Bank

March 23, 2021
Share

Allied Bank

View full 2021 results
Aizid Razzaq Gill, ABL.jpg
Aizid Razzaq Gill, ABL

Allied Bank (ABL) has long put both employees and the wider public at the top of its corporate and social responsibility (CSR) agenda. That was no different in 2020 during the Covid crisis.

The bank footed all health costs associated with Covid for its staff and their dependants, boosting its medical support for employees by PRs10 million ($63,700) on top of the roughly PRs100 million it spends every year for health benefits. In all, spending on health doubled, compared to 2019.

More broadly for social projects spanning health, education and general community welfare, ABL, which is led by chief executive Aizid Razzaq Gill, spent about PRs23 billion, including donations and sponsorships. For social welfare, the bank spent five times more in 2020 than in 2019.

ABL also continued with its focus on a host of other initiatives. Green banking, for example, has been one of its priorities. It has worked on ways to reduce use of paper both internally and among clients, helped to propel use of renewable energy in the agricultural industry and made big efforts to replace old processes with technology.

In

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingPakistanAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree