Pakistan's best bank for CSR 2022: Bank of Punjab

Bank of Punjab is a commercial banking power that has acquired a solid reputation for serving clients and making markets in Pakistan, particularly in recent years after Zafar Masud took over as chief executive in early 2020.

But beyond traditional banking, the lender also shines in corporate social responsibility, where its focus is on supporting the weakest links in the nation’s economy.

BOP’s CSR strategy is to ensure that growth in its business goes hand in hand with contributions to society, strengthening financial inclusion and changing the lives of people across the country. That was particularly so during the waves of Covid-19 that have shaken the economy since 2020.

BOP ramped up online and mobile offerings to ensure business continuity. It implemented emergency protocols for frontline staff, while also ensuring that all branches remained at least minimally operational throughout the pandemic. Staff members working during the pandemic received cash honoraria and hardship pay.

BOP was at the forefront of financial assistance to the business community as the State Bank of Pakistan introduced measures to soften financial blows. What is more, the bank says it is fully geared up to face any new Covid-19 challenges to come.

