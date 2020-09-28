The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Pakistan's best bank for CSR: JS Bank

September 29, 2020
JS Bank

June 29, 2020
Last year was a big one for JS Bank when it came to corporate and social responsibility.

First, it became Pakistan’s first and only financial institution to be accredited by the Green Climate Fund, thanks to which it can apply for funding of up to $250 million per project.

Secondly, it became fully compliant with the State Bank of Pakistan’s green banking guidelines, establishing an internal environmental and social risk management framework to create awareness around those risks associated with lending.

And thirdly, it took a lead in Pakistan’s solar power market, financing more than 120 projects for commercial, residential and agricultural purposes.

In addition, in the field of education, JS Bank financed about 30 schools last year, helping them to expand their network and raise their education standards.

JS Bank is the only bank in Pakistan to have a certified green office. It has also tried to lead by example, introducing carbon reduction measures in its own operations. It has done this by measuring energy and paper consumption, increasing use of solar power and automating more of its processes to reduce documentation. Its humanitarian efforts have not gone unnoticed. During flash floods in the Sindh province, the bank supplied food and offered free medical camps.

