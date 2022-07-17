Pakistan's best bank for diversity & inclusion 2022: JS Bank

JS Bank

In its 15 years of existence, JS Bank has come to be known for many things. It is one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing financial institutions, a leader in the digital banking space and a generator of insurance products. But the bank’s most important influence may be how its strong commitment to diversity and financial inclusion is prodding peers to follow its lead.

In 2019, a year after Basir Shamsie took over as chief executive, JS Bank began collaborating with US-based consulting firm Global Diversity Marketing to explore changing socioeconomic and gender landscapes. The first of these discussions, titled 'Changing trends: challenges, and opportunities', was in Karachi.

By the end of 2020, JS was named among the 30 most progressive companies by the Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks. Today, the bank’s growing reputation has become both a marketing tool for prospective customers and a great source of pride among existing staff.

This dynamic dovetails with the bank's well-known commitment to the environmental, social and governance principles that many peers in Pakistan are incorporating into their businesses.

With 345 branches in 172 cities, including one abroad, JS Bank is already a force to be reckoned with, particularly in the small and medium-sized enterprise space.