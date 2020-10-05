The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Pakistan's best bank for SMEs 2018: HBL

October 06, 2020
HBL

Best Bank Awards
October 05, 2020
It’s not just Pakistan’s biggest companies that turn to HBL for help. Over the last year, the bank has benefited from a sharper focus on small and medium-sized enterprises, and in doing so has extended its dominance as Pakistan’s largest SME lender.

Though 2017 was a challenging year, HBL says it managed to achieve its targeted penetration into the small traders segment through its flagship product, HBL Small Business Finance (SBF), identifying fleet expansion financing and lending to educational institutions and agriculture, with a focus on the cotton, rice and flour milling industries.

That resulted in PRs8 billion ($72 million) in new SME business for HBL, and the bank added more than 1,000 new clients across the segment.

