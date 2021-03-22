The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Pakistan's best corporate and investment bank 2021: NBP

March 23, 2021
National Bank of Pakistan

National Bank of Pakistan is regarded by some rivals as one to start watching closely when it comes to its corporate and investment banking franchise, thanks to efforts to transform it from a staid, balance sheet-led state-owned bank to a modern and more independent firm.

Its progress under Arif Usmani, its CEO since February 2019, makes it Asiamoney’s pick for best corporate and investment bank for the first time. CIB accounts for more than half of the bank’s loan book, with the firm boasting a client base of more than 450 multinational firms, government businesses and private sector companies.

NBP’s balance sheet strength was reflected in the numerous project financing deals in which it participated last year. These included a PRs28.3 billion ($180 million) sukuk for K-Electric, a PRs6.4 billion syndicated facility for National Transmission & Dispatch Company and a PRs1.8 billion facility for JS Petroleum.

On top of that, NBP worked on a PRs200 billion sukuk for state-owned Power Holding Limited, which was the first debt deal executed using a Dutch auction bookbuilding method in Pakistan, and a preference share issue of PRs3 billion for Engro Polymer & Chemical.

The

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingPakistanAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
