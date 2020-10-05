The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Pakistan's best international bank 2018: Standard Chartered

October 06, 2020
Standard Chartered

Best Bank Awards
October 05, 2020
In an admittedly limited field of foreign banks in Pakistan, Shazad Dada’s Standard Chartered Pakistan continues to have few peers. Assets crossed PRs500 billion ($4.5 billion) during the year as pre-tax profits fell 12% to PRs13.5 billion, from PRs15.3 billion. Dada blames this on tighter margins and re-pricing within his investment portfolio, in a “challenging” market.

As margins were squeezed, Dada says he focused on bringing administrative costs down. They were 4% less than last year. On liabilities, StanChart’s total deposits grew 3%, while current and saving accounts grew 1%.

Though HSBC and Barclays, among others, have abandoned Pakistan, StanChart remains a big player in a country that it has been in for more than 150 years. Indeed, with StanChart’s 101-strong branch network and a state-of-the-art mobile platform, Dada sees local banks as his main competitors over internationals.

But for how much longer? Pakistan may have become off-limits for most Western banks, but the Chinese are arriving in numbers, following China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Belt & Road business generated and financed in Beijing.

This year saw two of the world’s biggest banks – Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of China, both of which are state-owned – extend their networks in Pakistan, both boasting support from the Pakistan government to do so. Both are rumoured to be looking at local acquisitions.

