Pakistan's best international bank 2021: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse

Rehan Anwer, Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse, which has operated in Pakistan since the 1990s, has an enviable relationship with the Ministry of Finance, having arranged the government’s first loan in 2013.

Since then, the bank has helped the ministry bag more than $3.6 billion from the loan market, including a $115 million syndicated deal in October 2020 and a $75 million trade that was closed in January this year.

That is no small feat given the Pakistan government’s long reliance on the IMF for financial support, as well as other difficulties such as rising budget deficits, pressure on payment of foreign debt, tensions with India in 2020, the Covid pandemic and flailing confidence in the key energy and power sectors.

But Credit Suisse’s Pakistan business has been ticking along nicely under the leadership of senior bankers: Rehan Anwer, co-head of investment banking and capital markets (IBCM) for southeast Asia and frontier markets; Edwin Low, co-head of IBCM for Asia Pacific and CEO for southeast Asia and frontier markets; and Babur Rais, a managing director in the frontier markets team.

