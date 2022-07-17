Pakistan's best investment bank 2022: Arif Habib

Arif Habib

Arif Habib’s hopes for the stock market in Pakistan were dashed this year. Granted, its analysts were not alone in predicting that after a bruising 2021, the KSE-100 Index would bounce back in 2022. But AHL’s prediction that the market would make history, topping 55,000 points, grabbed headlines.

The economic realities of 2022, however, have hit Karachi-listed stocks hard (AHL was listed on KSE in 2007). Through it all, however, AHL still managed to complete more investment banking transactions than most of its peers in the Pakistani market.

AHL, led by chief executive Shahid Ali Habib, boasts one of the nation’s biggest investment banking teams of 12 senior bankers. They cover capital market placements, advisory abilities, mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, debt capital markets and syndication deals.

AHL used its extensive relationships and position as a leading brokerage house and investment bank to execute numerous deals despite the turbulence in the markets – IPOs, right issues, and debt instruments from sukuk to term finance certificates and commercial papers. All told, AHL completed deals with a total value of PRs43 billion ($215 million) during the awards period.

