Philippines' best bank for CSR 2022: BPI

September 21, 2022
Bank of the Philippine Islands/BPI Foundation

Owen Cammayo, BPI Foundation

Since 1978, BPI Foundation has been a cornerstone of the Philippine economy’s social development.

As executive director Owen Cammayo puts it, the last 44 years have been about creating a culture of financial wellness and sustainable progress in underserved communities. Now, the emphasis is on thinking out of the box.

BPI is expanding its industry-leading financial education initiatives, dubbed FinEd Unboxed which aims to support the needs and aspirations of educators.

The rationale is that empowering the teaching and non-teaching personnel of the Department of Education, and nurturing the roles in society, pays broader economic dividends.

FinEd Unboxed goes much further. It offers a range of services to the police and armed forces, and to migrant workers and their families. It provides courses on the basics of savings, investments, insurance, emergency preparedness, and managing credit. So far, the programme has directly impacted more than 795,000 enrolees – and much larger swathes of the population once affected households are factored in.

When Cammayo speaks of BPI Foundation as a “change maker,” it’s not just a hollow slogan.

