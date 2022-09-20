Philippines' best bank for digital solutions 2022: RCBC

RCBC

One of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp’s biggest advantages is its partnership with the Cooperative Development Authority.

Eugene Acevedo, RCBC’s chief executive, has a plan to digitalize cooperatives and other industries on the frontlines of the economy to increase financial inclusion and educate users on personal finance management, savings, insurance, payments, investments and the benefits of the bank’s flagship DiskarTech app.

It is cooperatives like CDA that play a key role in poverty reduction and economic development. These small to medium-scale organizations provide community members with access to financial capital for businesses. The more rural communities are digitally and financially literate, the more vibrant they become.

For RCBC, the bigger benefit of making finance inclusive and accessible to all Filipinos, especially the unbanked and underserved segment, is growth in new customers.

This is but one small example of how RCBC, under the direction of Angelito Villanueva, chief innovation and inclusion officer, continues to disrupt its business from within. Given the bank’s motto of innovation with empathy, one of its main endeavours is the Digital Enterprise and Innovations Group, which was set up in 2019.

