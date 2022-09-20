The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Philippines' best bank for diversity & inclusion 2022: Security Bank

September 21, 2022
Security Bank

Sanjiv Vohra, Security Bank

The Philippines has long punched above its weight in gender equality. In the latest World Economic Forum rankings, it’s the only Asian economy listed in the top 20. Ranked 19th, it is 83 rungs ahead of China and 97 ahead of Japan (Iceland and Finland top the list).

Anyone wondering about the secret to the Philippines’ success could do worse than look to Security Bank. Women hold about 58% of the senior management positions, and the bank has consistently come top in the Philippines in recent years for this metric. It ranks second in the Philippines in terms of the proportion of female employees – about 68% – and fifth in all of Asia.

President and CEO Sanjiv Vohra says Security Bank takes gender and other kinds of diversity very seriously. The bank partners with organizations that champion the role of women across industries.

All of the available research – from the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development or Goldman Sachs – shows that companies and nations that best use female talent are more innovative, productive and inclusive.

