The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Philippine's best bank for SMEs 2018: RCBC

October 07, 2020
Share

RCBC

Best_Bank_Awards_18_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2018 results
October 05, 2020
© 2018

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) has been honing its small and medium-sized enterprise operations for years, creating tailored services that cater to all types of SMEs, whatever their size, industry, and ambition. Rizal Microbank meets the needs of micro-sized SMEs, which are estimated to comprise 99.6% of all registered onshore businesses, while its eWMN Programme champions female-owned corporates, offering loans, business education and training, as well as organising networking forums and seminars.

At the other end of the spectrum is the commercial and SME (CSME) team, which caters to larger companies. RCBC recently opened a CSME satellite office in the southern city of Butuan; two more are set to open later this year.

Everything circles back to the Makati-based lender’s financial inclusion programme, which focuses on reaching customers in the far-flung islands and provinces, and which is aligned with the Philippine Development Plan, a five-year project to boost economic growth, combat climate change and cut energy bills.

RCBC reckons its financial inclusion programme was responsible for a 22% year-on-year increase in the bank’s overall CSME loan portfolio in 2017; the sector-wide expansion over the same period was just 10.6%. And the bank is just getting started. In the middle of 2017, it unveiled a new SME business portal, a digital platform dedicated to the needs of smaller enterprises.

It also launched its small business loan initiative, a credit scoring system that simplifies the processes of bringing new customers on board and account handling, and identifies and makes contact with business owners with potential and ambition, but no access to formal bank funding.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingPhilippinesAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree