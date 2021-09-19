The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Philippines' best bank for SMEs 2021: UnionBank

September 20, 2021
Share

UnionBank

View full 2021 results

UnionBank of the Philippines was well in the throes of what its bankers call “teching up” the 53-year-old institution, even before Covid-19 arrived.

In 2019, it made clear its ambitions to embrace the future and become the leading digital bank in the Philippines. As chief executive and president Edwin Bautista explains, ranking among the country’s top universal banks in profitability and efficiency requires constant disruption.

Staying ahead of peers is not just about embracing new technology, but also about devising it. It is even better if those efforts, and the bank’s support of local tech entrepreneurs, help the Philippines’ drive to become a Group of 20 country by 2050.

UnionBank’s strategy for digital transformation did not foresee the chaos of 2020. But it did prove to be quite a catalyst for the firm’s desire to fuse its tech ambitions with its role in the market for small and medium-sized enterprises.

In January, UnionBank launched a new SME Business Banking app to help companies that form the backbone of the economy navigate the pandemic. The app offers a broad range of digital options and functionalities at an ideal moment.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingPhilippinesAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree