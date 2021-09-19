The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Philippines' best corporate and investment bank 2021: BDO Capital

September 20, 2021
Share

BDO Capital

View full 2021 results
C__Users_a999000671_Desktop_evf pics_evf pic for anc
Eduardo Francisco, BDO Capital & Investment Corp

For investors and corporations, there was no avoiding BDO Capital over the last 18 months. Name any significant deal or transaction in the Philippines, and odds are the wholly owned subsidiary of BDO Unibank was involved.

Part of BDO Capital’s progress in becoming the go-to institution for the Philippines’ biggest conglomerates is that it’s part of the sprawling SM Group of companies. Within the SM universe alone, there is plenty of demand for the bank’s many services: securities underwriting and trading, loan syndication, financial advisory, private placement of debt and equity, project finance and direct equity investments.

Beyond it, BDO Capital’s legacy is one of large numbers. Since 2000, it has participated in at least $180.5 billion of equity and debt issues. Despite pandemic-related disruptions, 2020 was a busy year in the capital markets, with initial public offerings, government and corporate bond issues, preferred share sales, term loans and project finance deals – and BDO Capital, led by president Eduardo Francisco, had leading roles in many of them.

When

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingPhilippinesAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree