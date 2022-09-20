The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Philippines' best domestic bank 2022: BPI

September 21, 2022
Share

BPI

View full 2022 results
TG Limcaoco, CEO & President, BPI.jpeg
Jose Teodoro Limcaoco, BPI

Bank of the Philippine Islands was the first bank set up not just in the Philippines but the broader southeast Asian region, too. Over the last few decades, it has consistently ranked among the biggest Philippine institutions in terms of total assets, capital, market capitalization and profitability.

Even when the economy was hit by the pandemic and the impact of higher inflation in 2021, the team run by president and chief executive Jose Teodoro Limcaoco managed to increase BPI’s market share in banking system deposits, loans and assets under management.

BPI’s cross-border remittances business is hard for peers to match, as is the bank’s footprint across bancassurance, asset finance and leasing.

Shaky markets did not deter BPI from continuing to play an outsized role in capital markets, particularly in fixed income and equities underwriting, distribution and brokerage services. It also has the second-biggest branch network and second-largest ATM network in the country, and employs nearly 19,000 people.

BPI wins Asiamoney’s best bank award because it excelled in virtually all of the awards categories.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsAsia PacificBankingAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoneyPhilippines
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree