Singapore's best bank for CSR 2017: Citi

Citi

Citi nobly says that “citizenship is core” to its mission in Singapore. To that end, its has been a strong advocate of financial literacy and youth development programmes since 2002.

Partnering with NGOs, government and educational institutions, Citi Singapore, run by Amol Gupte, has committed $S15.3 million to initiatives that have benefited students, youths and teachers across 80% of Singapore schools. The Citi Foundation says its “More than Philanthropy” approach leverages the expertise of Citi and its staff to community initiatives. The Citi Foundation disperses S$1.5 million every year.

Citi Singapore has also been a keen supporter of a ‘pocket money’ fund to instil financial literacy among children, and a ‘budding artist’ fund that has focused on underprivileged children has received $3 million from Citi in recent years.