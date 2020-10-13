The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Singapore's best bank for CSR 2017: Citi

October 14, 2020
Citi

December 31, 2017
Citi nobly says that “citizenship is core” to its mission in Singapore. To that end, its has been a strong advocate of financial literacy and youth development programmes since 2002.

Partnering with NGOs, government and educational institutions, Citi Singapore, run by Amol Gupte, has committed $S15.3 million to initiatives that have benefited students, youths and teachers across 80% of Singapore schools. The Citi Foundation says its “More than Philanthropy” approach leverages the expertise of Citi and its staff to community initiatives. The Citi Foundation disperses S$1.5 million every year.

Citi Singapore has also been a keen supporter of a ‘pocket money’ fund to instil financial literacy among children, and a ‘budding artist’ fund that has focused on underprivileged children has received $3 million from Citi in recent years.

