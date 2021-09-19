The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Singapore's best bank for CSR 2021: UOB

September 20, 2021
Share

UOB

View full 2021 results
Wee Ee Cheong, UOB.jpg
Wee Ee Cheong, UOB

UOB may appear a bit of a laggard in the corporate social responsibility space when compared to bigger – and more vocal – peers like DBS Bank. However, it has come into its own regarding sustainability and CSR recently; in April 2021, it appointed its first chief sustainability officer, Eric Lim, to sharpen the focus on achieving its sustainability objectives.

This has led to UOB having breadth and depth when it comes to driving its own sustainability agenda and helping businesses to meet their own goals. It does this by emphasizing four areas: driving growth sustainably; putting customers in focus; developing principles for its staff; and upholding corporate responsibility.

These focus areas are reflected in some of UOB’s initiatives. Take its U-Solar programme as an example. This is a scheme to help clients adopt solar power and to drive lower-carbon economies. In 2021, the programme contributed to greenhouse gas savings across Asean which were equivalent to planting 1.3 million tree seedlings.

The bank also educates customers on the importance of environmental, social and governance themes in their investment portfolios.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingSingaporeAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree