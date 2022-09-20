Singapore's best bank for digital solutions 2022: DBS

DBS

DBS takes home three Singapore awards from Asiamoney this year: best investment bank, best for digital solutions and best for CSR.

The investment banking franchise – led by Seat Moey Eng, group head of capital markets – wins the award for not only actively helping clients with their fundraising exercises but also for contributing significantly to growing and developing Singapore’s, and Asia’s, capital markets.

Bankers in the city like to say that Singapore doesn’t waste a good crisis. It was the case in the past year too when Singapore Inc went on a corporate restructuring drive and DBS was in pole position.

The bank was sole financial adviser to Mapletree Commercial Trust on the best structure to be used for its merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust. It advised CLA Real Estate Holdings in the corporate restructuring of major property developer and manager CapitaLand. DBS worked on the buyout of Soilbuild Business Space Reit as a financial adviser to SB Reit Management, too.

It also orchestrated the planned merger of Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine by serving as a joint financial adviser to both companies on the behest of Temasek, the Singapore sovereign wealth fund.