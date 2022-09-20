The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Singapore's best bank for digital solutions 2022: DBS

September 21, 2022
Share

DBS

View full 2022 results

DBS takes home three Singapore awards from Asiamoney this year: best investment bank, best for digital solutions and best for CSR.

The investment banking franchise – led by Seat Moey Eng, group head of capital markets – wins the award for not only actively helping clients with their fundraising exercises but also for contributing significantly to growing and developing Singapore’s, and Asia’s, capital markets.

Bankers in the city like to say that Singapore doesn’t waste a good crisis. It was the case in the past year too when Singapore Inc went on a corporate restructuring drive and DBS was in pole position.

The bank was sole financial adviser to Mapletree Commercial Trust on the best structure to be used for its merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust. It advised CLA Real Estate Holdings in the corporate restructuring of major property developer and manager CapitaLand. DBS worked on the buyout of Soilbuild Business Space Reit as a financial adviser to SB Reit Management, too.

It also orchestrated the planned merger of Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine by serving as a joint financial adviser to both companies on the behest of Temasek, the Singapore sovereign wealth fund.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsAsia PacificBankingSingaporeAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree